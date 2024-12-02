//Valdosta native performs with U.S. Navy band in Japan theater

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta native assigned to the United States Navy band recently performed at a theater in Kawasaki, Japan.

Musician 1st Class Brian Mathis, from Valdosta, Georgia, and Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion, from Washington, D.C., assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, perform at the Cultz Kawasaki Theater in Kawasaki, Japan Nov. 19, 2024. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.