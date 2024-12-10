//Valdosta Movie Night presents The Grinch Who Stole Christmas at Unity Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Movie Night for the whole family at Unity Park with The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Release:

The City of Valdosta announces the Christmas in Georgia 2024 Movie Night featuring The Grinch Who Stole Christmas on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 starting at 6:00pm at Unity Park. It’s going to be a “Grinch-tastic” time as we celebrate the season before the year ends with this heartwarming classic perfect for all ages. Grab your blankets and hot cocoa, and get ready for giggles and cheers!