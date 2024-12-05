//Valdosta man arrested for inappropriately touching mall employee

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 38-year-old Valdosta man after inappropriately touching a mall employee.

Release:

Arrested: Antonio Alexander Anderson, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 30, 2024, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a female who was working at a store in the Valdosta Mall, approached an officer who was working extra duty and told her that an unknown male had inappropriately touched her. The officer attempted to speak with the male, later identified as Antonio Alexander Anderson, 38 years of age, who ran as the officer approached him.

Other officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the mall and attempted to contact Anderson. Anderson resisted arrest by continuing to run. An officer deployed his conducted electrical weapon, which contacted Anderson causing him to fall. Anderson complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody. After being detained, Anderson provided officers with two false names. When they determined his identity, they found out that Anderson had several active arrest warrants not related to this case.

Anderson was transported to Lowndes County Jail. Anderson has been charged with:

Simple battery-misdemeanor;

2 counts of providing a false name and date of birth to an officer-misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.