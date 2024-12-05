//Valdosta man arrested for breaking into a vehicle

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested by the Valdosta Police Department after a citizen reported a vehicle being broken into.

Release:

Arrested: Kevin Terrell Brown, African American male 26 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 1, 2024, at approximately 5:45 a.m., a citizen called E911, from his business in the 300 block of East Gordon Street. The citizen reported that he caught a male breaking into a vehicle, and when he tried to confront the male, the subject left the property. The victim gave a detailed description of the offender.

Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area and located the male, later identified as Kevin Terrell Brown, 26 years of age, walking behind another business in the area. While officers were speaking to Brown, they were made aware that he had an active arrest warrant through the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, which was unrelated to this case. Brown was placed under arrest.

Officers watched a surveillance video located in the area and confirmed that Brown was the subject that had been seen by the victim inside a vehicle. Brown was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Criminal attempt to commit entering auto to commit a theft or felony-felony;

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime-felony; and

Criminal trespass-misdemeanor.

“This victim did an outstanding job notifying E911 of what was happening, including providing a detailed description of the offender. This allowed our officers, who were responding to the area, to quickly locate him and take him into custody without incident.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.