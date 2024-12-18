//Valdosta man arrested for attempted auto theft at Publix

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old man for vandalizing a vehicle in the Publix parking lot.

Release:

Arrested: Willie Clarence Miller III, African American male 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 15, 2024, at approximately 8:00 am, numerous citizens called E911 to report that a male was damaging a vehicle in the Publix parking lot, by hitting the window with a rock. Within minutes Valdosta Police Officers arrived at Publix and found Willie Clarence Miller III, 30 years old, sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. The front driver’s side window of the vehicle was shattered, and the frame was damaged. The vehicle’s car alarm was also activated. Officers ordered Miller from the vehicle, and he was detained without incident.

Officers found the owner of the vehicle, who stated that she did not know Miller and he did not have permission to be in her vehicle.

While searching Miller, officers found a small amount of marijuana in his possession. Miller was also found to have an active arrest warrant that is not related to this case.

Miller was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Criminal attempt to commit a felony-felony;

Theft by entering auto-felony;

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime-felony;

Criminal trespass damage to property-misdemeanor; and

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

“I am proud of the quick response by our officers, who arrived on the scene and caught the offender still sitting in the vehicle.

The witnesses did a great job by providing information to the E911 dispatcher and the officers when they arrived on the scene.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.