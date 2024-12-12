//Valdosta Main Street to host Fa La La Ladies Night in Downtown

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street will host the Fa La La Ladies Night in Downtown Valdosta for an evening of shopping, cocktails, and more.

The holiday spirit is alive and well in Downtown Valdosta! The City of Valdosta Main Street invites you and your friends to Fa La La Ladies Night on Thursday, December 12, starting at 5:00 PM. This festive evening of shopping, cocktails, giveaways, and community camaraderie is the perfect way to jumpstart your holiday season.

What to Expect

Gather your friends and head downtown to explore exclusive deals and unique gifts from participating businesses. Spend $25 or more at any participating retailer and bring your receipt to the Valdosta Main Street office to receive a free holiday wine tumbler—a perfect keepsake to toast the season!

Participating businesses include:

306 North

Art and Soul

Cottonwood Market and Boutique

Curate

Downtown Social

Driftwood Day Spa

El Paso Tacos Tequila

Flower Gallery

Grace Lane

Kaleidoscope, Gallery & Emporium

Merle Norman & Boutique

Mocking Bird

The Bistro

The Southern Cellar

Wes Sewell Photography – Offering free 5×7 photos for attendees.

– Offering free 5×7 photos for attendees. The Crescent – Offering tours from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by High Tea at 6:00 PM for an elegant conclusion to the evening

“This is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Ally Sealy, Main Street Coordinator. “It’s not just about shopping; it’s about creating memories, connecting with our community, and enjoying the holiday cheer that Downtown Valdosta is known for.”

Event Details

When : Thursday, December 12, 2024

: Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time : 5:00 PM until close (Crescent tours begin at 1:00 PM)

: 5:00 PM until close (Crescent tours begin at 1:00 PM) Where: Downtown Valdosta

Come sip, shop, and celebrate the season with us. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect holiday gifts or simply looking for a fun night out with friends, Fa La La Ladies Night is the place to be.

For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at (229) 259-3577 or visit our Facebook page @ValdostaMainStreet.