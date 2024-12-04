//Valdosta house fire displaces five individuals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an evening house fire on Will Drive that has displaced five people.

Release:

On November 26, 2024, at approximately 5:17 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 3018 Will Dr. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family residence.

Twenty-one firefighters responded, quickly bringing the fire under control. Fire personnel confirmed the family safely exited the home. Five people were displaced and are receiving aid through the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.