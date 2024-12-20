//Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony brings community together

Share with friends

Photo: Santa Claus chats with a young attendee during the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Unity Park Amphitheater, spreading holiday cheer to children and families.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County hosted the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony bring the community together.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County kicked off the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Unity Park Amphitheater. The festive event, which began at 6 p.m., brought the community together for an evening filled with holiday cheer.

Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter reads ’Twas the Night Before Christmas to children during the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, creating lasting holiday memories.

The Valdosta High School Singers fill Unity Park Amphitheater with beautiful Christmas carols during the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, spreading holiday cheer throughout the evening.

City of Valdosta, Lowndes County officials and Santa Claus gather for a photo prior to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Unity Park Amphitheater, marking the start of the holiday season.

Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter led the evening’s festivities, welcoming attendees and setting the tone for a magical night. Mayor Matheson led the highly anticipated countdown to the tree lighting, marking the official start of the holiday season.

“This event is truly one of the highlights of our year,” said Matheson. “There’s nothing quite like seeing our community come together to celebrate the holiday season. The joy, the music, and the lighting of the tree remind us all of the spirit of unity and goodwill that makes Valdosta such a special place.”

This year’s ceremony featured a captivating performance by the Valdosta High School Singers, who filled Unity Park Amphitheater with the sounds of classic Christmas carols. Families and children also enjoyed a special reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas by Chairman Slaughter, creating cherished memories for all in attendance.

Downtown Valdosta Main Street played a vital role in the event, contributing to the festive atmosphere and celebrating community creativity. A special highlight of the evening was recognizing Adelynn Brown as the first-place winner of the Downtown Valdosta Main Street 2024 Christmas Coloring Contest and Dalia Marshall as the runner-up. Their creative contributions were celebrated during the event, and their achievements are fully recognized in a separate release, available here.

City of Valdosta Community Relations & Marketing Manager Sharah Denton, added, “The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is such a wonderful way to bring our community together and embrace the magic of the holiday season.”

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick expressed, “Events like this truly reflect the strong partnership between the city and county. It’s heartwarming to see families, and neighbors come together to celebrate and enjoy the magic of the season. We encourage everyone to visit Downtown Valdosta, the heart of our community, throughout the Christmas season and experience all the joy it has to offer.”

The City of Valdosta also extends a heartfelt thank you to its dedicated city employees, whose hard work created the magical ambiance that transformed Downtown Valdosta and the Unity Park Amphitheater into a festive winter wonderland.

The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County thanks everyone who attended and helped make the evening successful.