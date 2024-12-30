//Turner Center displays original 1976 Snow Village

Share with friends

Photo (l-r): Amber Oveart, Leslie Hersh, Justin Watford, and Crystal Watford stand by the Turner Center for the Arts annual Snow Village display.

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts displays the donated 1976 Snow Village adding to the Christmas cheer for the community.

Release:

In 2014, the Snow Village was donated to the Center by Joan Byrne and has been a source of Christmas joy to young and old alike. Created in 1976, the original Snow Village started with just six lighted ceramic buildings and was the first of what would become a larger collection of popular villages. The many pieces of the Turner Center Snow Village were lovingly curated by Mrs. Byrne over many years, including a Center for the Arts in the center of the ceramic city. The Snow Village is on display until Friday, January 31, 2025.