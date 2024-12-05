//Try-outs this weekend for Valdosta’s first semi-pro soccer team

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Try-outs for the first semi-pro soccer team based in Valdosta will be on December 7th from 6 pm – 9 pm, at North Lowndes Park.

[12/5/2024] Valdosta, Ga, – The Valdosta sports scene develops a new facet with the introduction of the first men’s semi-pro soccer team to be based in the area. Valdosta FC is up and running with Luke Pelkowski, Owner and General Manager, at the helm. Try-outs for the first semi-pro team based in Valdosta will be on December 7th from 6 pm – 9 pm, at North Lowndes Park.

“My mission is to create opportunities for college and retired soccer athletes; the opportunity to play at a higher level,” states Pelkowski, a former Lowndes HIgh School and Thomas University player. “Soccer is the fastest growing sport in America and I want to bring an opportunity for people to see what South Georgia has to offer.”

Pelkowski has long dreamed of bringing a higher level of soccer to the south Georgia area and decided to take the leap of faith with his fellow former teammates and friends, Christian Faulker and Carlos Landeverde. Faulker will serve as the Vice President and CFO, while Landeverde fills the role of Chief Community Outreach Officer. Their two year plan was actually achieved in one, with the team starting play in May of 2025 in the Gulf Coast Premiere League.

“My hope is that we will create rivalries with other regional GCPL teams that will draw fans to the area and grow interest in a non-traditional southern sport,” states Pelkowski. Future plans for the club include the creation of a women’s team.

Valdosta FC will be coached by Tony Voyles, a former All-American stand-out at Auburn University-Montgomery, who went on to play professionally in the Icelandic 1st Division and with the Wilmington Hammerheads of the United Soccer League. Voyles has coached with the Tallahassee Soccer Club (semi-pro), Thomas University, and United Football Academy. He will be assisted by Horacio Perez, assistant coach, and Drew Weise, goalkeepers coach.

Try-outs will take place Saturday, December 7th from 6 pm – 9 pm at North Lowndes Park, located at 7715 Sonny Rodgers Memorial Park in Hahira, Ga.

Find out more about Valdosta FC or register for try-outs at valdostafc.com

