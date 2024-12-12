//Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids to begin in Lake Park, end at 5 Points

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Toys for Tots Cruise for Kids and Local Scene Cruise Nights will hold a toy drive with food trucks, prizes, and more.

Local Scene Cruise Nights Ltd. and Toys for Tots to host Cruise for Kids toy drive on Saturday, December 14, 2024 with assembly starting at 11am at Lake Park Plaza and departing at 12pm sharp with a Georgia State Patrol escort. Participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy worth $10 or a $10 donation. All motors are welcome!

Raffles and prizes will happen at the end of the cruise with vendors and food trucks on site.

For more information: Text 229-999-6453