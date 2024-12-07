//Tifton District Attorney’s Office announces passing of Bryce Johnson

Share with friends

TIFTON- Tifton Judicial Circuit Attorney’s Office announces the passing of District Attorney Bryce Johnson.

The Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office is deeply saddened to announce the passing of District Attorney Bryce Johnson, who unexpectedly passed away Monday due to a sudden medical emergency. Bryce’s passing is an immeasurable loss to our office, our community, and the justice system he served with unwavering dedication.

First elected District Attorney in 2020, and recently re-elected unopposed to a second term, Bryce’s leadership, integrity, and commitment to justice earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and constituents alike. His tireless work to ensure fairness and uphold the rule of law leaves behind a legacy that will guide and inspire us for years to come. Patrick Warren, selected by Bryce as his Chief Assistant, will step into the role of Acting District Attorney on an interim basis.

“It is a privilege and an honor to have worked with Bryce for so long,” said Warren. “While this is a time of change for our office, I am confident in the strength and dedication of the team Bryce built. Together, we will continue to serve our community, and we are committed to upholding the values and mission set forth by our District Attorney, Bryce Johnson.”

This transition of leadership follows Georgia law and local procedures, which allow for the temporary transfer of duties to the Chief Assistant District Attorney while awaiting a successor.

Despite this period of change, the Tifton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in its mission, continuing to prosecute cases and advocate for victims with unwavering dedication and without interruption.

Bryce will be remembered for his unwavering commitment and service to the people of our judicial circuit and the entire State of Georgia. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time, and we find solace in the certainty of his homecoming and the enduring impact of his legacy.