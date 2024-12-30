//Three individuals arrested for fighting at Walmart on Norman Drive

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested three individuals from Valdosta for fighting at Walmart on Norman Drive.

Arrested 1: LC Strawder, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Shamariun Morrison, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Artis Thomas, African American male, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 26, 2024, at approximately 4:45 pm., E911 received several calls about a fight at Walmart on Norman Drive, involving a firearm. Valdosta Police Officers arrived at the scene within two minutes of the call being dispatched and observed LC Strawder, 18 years of age, in possession of a rifle, physically fighting with a male. While officers were separating the two males and attempting to secure the firearm, two other males, Shamariun Morrison, 17 years of age, and Artis Thomas, 30 years of age, began to fight physically and officers had to separate them.

Through investigation, officers determined that the victim and his family were walking out of Walmart. Strawder, who knows the victim, observed him walking to his vehicle. Strawder started a confrontation with the victim by spitting on him and pointing the rifle at him. This resulted in the victim attempting to grab the gun, which resulted in the two males physically fighting over the rifle.

As officers were gathering statements and determining what occurred, a relative of Strawder’s, Shamariun Morrison attempted to start fighting with the victim. This resulted in a relative of the victim, Artis Thomas, shoving Morrison which started another physical altercation in front of officers.

Strawder, Morrison, and Thomas were all transported to Lowndes County Jail. Strawder has been charged with aggravated assault (felony). Morrison and Thomas were charged with affray (misdemeanor).

The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“We had numerous innocent people and children shopping at a busy store in the middle of the day when this 18-year-old decided to confront a person he knows, with a rifle. His actions were reckless and will not be tolerated. Our officers did an outstanding job quickly controlling this incident. We are extremely lucky that no one was injured during this incident.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.