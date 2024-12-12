//SRTC honors fall 2024 Merit List, Dean’s List students

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE – Southern Regional Technical College recognized students on the Merit List and the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 term.

Recently, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of Merit List for the fall 2024 term, which ended December 2. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the Merit List.

In order to qualify for the Merit List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” or “B” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 6 or more semester credit hours at the college.

Nicholas Wilson of Valdosta.

Patrick Brinson of Valdosta.

Candace Storey of Valdosta.

Angela Miller of Valdosta.

Angel Paro of Valdosta.

Jordan Hicks of Valdosta.

Samyia Jackson of Valdosta.

Azhanae Messer of Valdosta.

Recently, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of Dean’s List for the fall 2024 term, which ended December 2. Each semester, SRTC recognizes students who have accomplished high academic achievement through the Dean’s List.

In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled between 9 and 11 semester credit hours at the college.

Shanika Faulk of Valdosta (31605)

Haley Willis of Valdosta (31605)

