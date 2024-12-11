//Southwell Medical earns Performance Leadership Award

Share with friends

Photo: Southwell Medical in Adel, Georgia off of Exit 37 on I-75.

ADEL – Southwell Medical earns the 2024 Performance Leadership Award from The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Release:

Southwell Medical recently announced it has earned a 2024 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Perspective. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards recognize top quartile performance (i.e., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and/or Patient Perspective.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team at Southwell Medical to providing exceptional care and ensuring our patients feel heard, respected, and supported,” said Jay Carmichael, COO of Southwell Medical. “We are proud to serve our rural community and remain committed to advancing excellence in every patient interaction.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX®, a comprehensive and objective framework for assessing how rural hospitals are performing. INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

This is not the first time Southwell Medical has received this award. The rural hospital, one of two hospitals in the Southwell health system, was awarded the Performance Leadership Award in 2023.

“The Performance Leadership Awards capture the commitment, diligence, and innovation with which America’s rural hospitals approach the delivery of care within their communities,” said Troy Brown, Network Consultant, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “It’s a tremendous honor to be able to recognize the efforts of this year’s award winners and celebrate their achievement.”