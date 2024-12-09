//Sounds for Lowndes concert raises $33k for recovery efforts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Sounds for Lowndes concert event highlighted the power of music to inspire hope and support recovery efforts.

The Sounds for Lowndes concert event delivered an extraordinary evening of community connection, resilience, and giving back, uniting residents and organizations with a shared mission to heal and strengthen the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Spearheaded by local attorney Matthew Lawrence, in partnership with the City of Valdosta and United Way, the event highlighted the power of music to inspire hope and support recovery efforts.

“I am inspired by the community support and the giving spirit of the attendees at the Sounds for Lowndes concert event. This was a special night of community connection and giving back to the organizations that poured out so much following Hurricane Helene. The team at the city of Valdosta was honored to work with Matthew Lawrence and Michael Smith to bring the event to life. Many thanks to Michael and his team at United Way for making it an opportunity to make us a stronger community for supporting the organizations that serve our residents when disaster hits, the massive scale disasters as well as day to day events that impact our community one family at a time,” said Main Street Manager Kym Hughes.

The concert featured an impressive lineup of bands who generously donated their time and talents to lift the spirits of attendees and raise critical funds for local charities. Michael Smith and his team at United Way played an essential role in ensuring the event fortified the support systems that assist Lowndes County residents not just during disasters like Helene, but also through the daily challenges faced by many families.

“This concert truly showcased the resilience and generosity of Lowndes County,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, events like Sounds for Lowndes remind us of the power of community, the healing spirit of music, and the profound impact of coming together to support those in need. I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this event such a meaningful success.”

Reflecting on the event’s inception, Matthew Lawrence said, “I was in an absolute funk thinking about the damage and heartbreak Helene caused. I wanted there to be something that the citizens of Lowndes County could look forward to and that would bring a little bit of joy during a bleak time. So, I thought, why not music? Why not a concert?”

With encouragement from his wife, Esther-Marie, and friends Ben and Amy Watson, Lawrence quickly mobilized resources, rallying support from bands, underwriters, and city officials. The outpouring of community support underscored the collective commitment to recovery and solidarity.

“I am so thankful for the bands, the underwriters, and the City for so quickly getting on board,” Lawrence added. “Being able to raise funds for local charities who supported Lowndes County after the hurricane was a huge bonus.”

The concert successfully raised $33,000, including a matching contribution from One Valdosta-Lowndes (OVL), which will be distributed among several nonprofit organizations providing critical services to residents:

Second Harvest American Red Cross Samaritan’s Purse LAMP Camp Rock Salvation Army Catfish Navy Team Rubicon The Haven World Central Kitchen

The Sounds for Lowndes concert serve as a testament to the power of community collaboration and the vital role of music and charity in recovery and healing. These funds will help ensure a stronger and more resilient Lowndes County, supporting those in need as they rebuild and move forward.