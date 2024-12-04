//Sign up now for VLPRA’s Merry Makers Day Camp

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VLPRA is giving parents a chance to finish Christmas shopping while kids make gifts at the Merry Makers Day Camp.

Parents can finish Christmas shopping while their kids spend the day doing holiday activities and making gifts at VLPRA’s Merry Makers Day Camp. It’s for children ages 5-12 years old and happening on Saturday, December 7th from 9AM to 4PM at Wood Valley Community Center. The fee is $15 per child and includes breakfast and lunch. Campers will make a gift for a loved one, play holiday themed games, and hang out with the Grinch! Space is limited and the deadline to register is Tuesday, December 3rd. Register online at vlpra.com

What: Merry Makers Day Camp

Who: Children 5-12 years old

When: Saturday, December 7th from 9:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Where: Wood Valley Community Center (2130 Gornto Road, Valdosta)

How much: $15 per child; register by Tuesday December 3rd at vlpra.com