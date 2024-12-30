//SGBC, SBA partner for Disaster Relief Resources

Share with friends

Photo: President/CEO DeWayne Johnson, Workforce Development Chair Amanda Johnson, Chamber Member Larry Johnson, and Board Member Katrena Sermons recently completed “The Train the Trainer” with SBA Public Af airs Specialist Leslie Hill.

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers has partnered with the Small Business Administration to assist residents in disaster recovery.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) is stepping up to assist local and surrounding area residents and businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene. Key members recently completed “The Train the Trainer,” a specialized program led by SBA Public Affairs Specialist Leslie Hill, equipping them with the knowledge and resources to guide community members through the SBA Disaster Loan application process.

“Our underserved and under-represented communities are our priority due to persistent and historical knowledge gaps related to SBA resources. We are committed to ensuring our communities are empowered to rebuild stronger than ever after Hurricane Helene and going forward,” says DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO and Founder of SGBC. “This training event has provided us with the tools to help residents and business owners who are under-represented access crucial financial resources.”

SGBC is hosting a Community Resource Fair in partnership with the SBA on Saturday, January 4, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Valdosta Lowndes Park & Recreation Authority Administration Office. The event will feature presentations, credit repair resources, one-on-one assistance with SBA representatives, and resources to help attendees navigate the loan application process.

Key information about SBA Disaster Loans:

● Available to: Homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and non-profit organizations in the 63 designated Georgia counties affected by Hurricane Helene.

● Loan types: Physical damage loans, economic injury loans, home disaster loans, and mitigation loans.

● Loan amounts: Up to $2 million for businesses, up to $500,000 for home real estate damage, and up to $100,000 for personal property.

● Interest rates: Ranging from 2.813% to 4%.

● Deadlines: January 7, 2025, for physical damage loans and June 30, 2025, for economic injury loans.

“We urge everyone who suffered losses from Hurricane Helene to attend the Resource Fair in January and learn about these valuable resources,” adds Johnson. “SBA and SGBC are committed to a long-term strategy for business development and to provide support for individuals throughout this application process.”

For questions or assistance, contact Southern Georgia Black Chambers at info@sgablackchambers.org.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers is a non-profit chamber organization dedicated to supporting and empowering underserved and under-represented businesses and entrepreneurs in the Southern Georgia region. SGBC provides access to resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities to foster economic growth and development within business, community, and governmental spaces for its members. For membership, go to www.sgablackchambers.org/join.