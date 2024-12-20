//SCA Boys Basketball Team shines with historic season

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The SCA Middle School Boys Basketball Team shines with a historic season with a record of 16-3.

The SCA Middle School Boys Basketball Team has completed a standout season, finishing with a remarkable 16-3 record and making history at every turn. The team’s performance this year has been nothing short of impressive, marked by outstanding offensive and defensive statistics, as well as significant achievements that will go down in school history.

Throughout the season, the team averaged nearly 50 points per game, totaling over 900 points across the season, showcasing their ability to score efficiently and work together as a cohesive unit. Defensively, they were equally dominant, allowing an average of just 35 points per game to opposing teams, which resulted in an impressive +200 point differential across the season. This strong balance of offense and defense was key to their success, allowing them to maintain consistency and stay competitive throughout the year.

“It was an honor to coach this group,” said Jay Hamlett, Middle School Boys Basketball Head Coach. “They treated me with respect from day one, and I will never forget the joy they brought me this year. I’m excited to watch our older players move up to a new level of competition next year. They’ve set a high standard for future teams, and I know next year’s squad is ready to get back to work soon. We have a lot to look forward to here at SCA.”

Evan Grantham, High School Boys Basketball Head Coach, shared, “I am extremely proud of the job the middle school boys basketball team did this year. It was exciting to watch them grow throughout the season. There is so much to look forward to with our boys basketball program in the future!”

The success of the SCA Boys Middle School Basketball Team this season is a testament to their skill, teamwork, and commitment to excellence. As they look ahead, the team and coaching staff are already preparing for future success, building on the strong foundation laid this season.

Scintilla Charter Academy is a public charter school serving scholars in kindergarten through tenth grade in Valdosta, Lowndes, and Brooks County. For more information about Scintilla, visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com.