//SBA to hold Community Disaster Recovery Resources Fair

VALDOSTA – The SBA will hold the Community Disaster Recovery Resources Fair to bring vital information to the community.

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites everyone to the Community Disaster Recovery Resources Fair. This is an event designed to connect our community with vital resources and information to better prepare for and recover from disasters.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

• Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

• Location: VLPRA Administrative Office

1901 North Barack Obama Blvd

Valdosta, GA

Join us to meet with local agencies, organizations, and experts offering tools, resources, and guidance to help individuals and families build resilience and recover effectively after disasters.

This is a great opportunity to network, learn, and gain valuable insights. Whether you’re looking for recovery strategies or ways to get involved in supporting our community, this event is for you.

Please feel free to share this invitation with others in your network. Together, we can strengthen our community’s preparedness and recovery efforts.

We look forward to seeing you there!