//PSST offers early bird season memberships

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre is now offering early bird season memberships for 2025 through March 1st.

Early bird memberships are now available for the 2025 Peach State Summer Theatre season. The cost is $63, including all taxes and fees.

The deadline to purchase an early bird season membership, which offers a savings over the regular season membership price and an even greater savings over the single ticket price, is Saturday, March 1.

The 2025 Peach State Summer Theatre season kicks off June 7 and runs through July 19 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features “The Wizard of Oz,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline.”

Early bird memberships include three individual admissions to be used as desired with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season. These memberships may be purchased through the online box office at www.valdosta.edu/psst.

Beginning Wednesday, May 14, all 2025 Peach State Summer Theatre season membership holders will have three exclusive days to reserve priority seating before the box office opens to the public and begins selling single tickets.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Georgia’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program relocated to the campus of VSU and was renamed PSST.

The Georgia Legislature designated Peach State Summer Theatre the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.