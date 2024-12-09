//PSST earns 50 nomination for 2024 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre recently earned a total of 50 nomination for the 2024 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Now it’s up to fans, friends, and family to decide who will win. Vote for your favorites at https://www.broadwayworld.com/tallahassee/awards/ before Dec. 31. Winners will be announced January 2025.

PSST and VSU Theatre and Dance are nominated in the following categories:

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical

• Timothy Goins, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Sarah Wildes Arnett, “Annie”

• Hank Rion, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical

• C.J. Kelly, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Clara Jean Kelly, “Annie”

• Chalise Ludlow, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• C.J. Kelly, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Direction of a Musical

• Timothy Goins, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Hank Rion, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• Hank Rion, “Annie”

Best Ensemble

• “Five Guys Named Moe”

• “Annie”

• “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical

• Christian Specht, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Riley Allsop and Mason LoPiccolo, “Annie”

• Christian Specht, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance

• David Springfield, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• David Springfield, “Annie”

• David Springfield, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Musical

• “Five Guys Named Moe”

• “Annie”

• “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Performer in a Musical

• Keemar Davis, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Madelyn Burk, “Annie”

• Trey Christian, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Duke Guthrie, “Annie”

• Jenna Najjar, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical

• Jason Lee Courson, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Jason Lee Courson, “Annie”

• Jason Lee Courson, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical

• Zach Cramer, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Zach Cramer, “Annie”

• Zach Cramer, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

• Trey Harrell, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Kameron Porter, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Sarah Wildes Arnett, “Annie”

• Keemar Davis, “Annie”

• Steven Isaac Rice, “Five Guys Named Moe”

• Kameron Porter, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• Ian Anderson, “Annie”

• Andrew Rowell, “Annie”

• Ian Anderson, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• Molly Armstrong, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• Andrew Rowell, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• Jenna Najjar, “Annie”

• Cedar Moore, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

• Mica Dominguez-Robinson, “Annie”

• Mica Dominguez-Robinson, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production

• “Annie”

Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Georgia’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program relocated to the campus of VSU and was renamed PSST.

The Georgia Legislature designated Peach State Summer Theatre the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

The 2025 season will be announced soon.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/psst