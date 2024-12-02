//Miracle League of Valdosta receives $5K from McDonald’s Golden Grant

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 2024 McDonald’s Golden Grant recently selected the Miracle League of Valdosta as a recipient of a $5,000 educational grant.

Nine South Georgia and North Florida educational organizations that fuel local youth’s imagination, education, and growth have been selected as recipients of a 2024 McDonald’s Golden Grant. A total of $33,000 has been allocated to various organizations, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of area children.

“The McDonald’s Golden Grants program, in its fourth year, continues to support educators and non-profit leaders across South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Edgard Gerena. “It is an honor to fuel the McDonald’s Golden Grants program, making an impact on our local communities in big ways.”

This year, nine Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects. The recipients are:

● $10,000 – Jacksonville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Jacksonville, FL)

● $5,000 – Miracle League of Valdosta (Valdosta, GA)

● $5,000 – Columbia County 4-H (Lake City, FL)

● $5,000 – UF/IFAS Nassau County 4-H (Callahan, FL)

● $2,500 – Fort Braden School (Tallahassee, FL)

● $2,500 – Loaves and Fishes Ministries (Macon, GA)

● $1,000 – WD Hartley Elementary (St. Augustine, FL)

● $1,000 – Children Beyond Our Borders (Gainesville, FL)

● $1,000 – United Way of the Coastal Empire (Savannah, GA)

Activities that qualify for a McDonald’s Golden Grant include student homelessness support, supply needs, technology programs, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, arts and music programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, and other education initiatives.

The McDonald’s Golden Grants 2024 program is now closed for applications but will reopen in June of 2025 at mcdgoldengrants.com.

