//Mayor’s Motorcade kicks off holiday season with gift delivery

Photo: Mayor Scott James Matheson hands out gifts to residents of PruittHealth Parkwood Developmental Center during the Mayor’s Motorcade delivery on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the VFD kicks off the holiday season with a gift delivery to Parkwood Residents.

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Fire Department officially kicked off the holiday festivities on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with a heartfelt delivery of gifts to PruittHealth Parkwood Developmental Center residents. Mayor Scott James Matheson, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, firefighters, and city staff led the effort as part of the beloved Mayor’s Motorcade tradition.

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, PruittHealth Parkwood Developmental Center Administrator Susan Boone, and Mayor Scott James Matheson pose for a photo following the Mayor’s Motorcade delivery. This cherished event highlights Valdosta’s spirit of generosity and ensures every Parkwood resident experiences the joy of the season.

Residents at Parkwood were delighted to receive thoughtful presents, including warm jackets, fuzzy socks, snuggly blankets, fun puzzles, coloring books, board games, and hygiene items. These gifts, collected through community donations and proceeds from the Valdosta Fire Department’s limited-edition holiday ornament fundraiser, symbolized the city’s dedication to spreading Christmas joy.

But wait, there’s more! Residents enjoyed the exciting opportunity to tour a Valdosta Fire Department fire engine. The hands-on experience was a highlight of the day, bringing smiles and joy to everyone.

“This is what the holiday season is all about—coming together as a community to share joy and compassion,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of the Parkwood residents reminds us of the difference we can make when we work together. I am incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our residents and city staff.”

The Mayor’s Motorcade has a long-standing tradition in Valdosta. The city historically partnered with municipalities across Georgia to deliver holiday cheer to patients in state behavioral health hospitals. Since the closure of Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, the Valdosta Fire Department has shifted its focus to bringing joy to Parkwood residents, continuing the legacy of compassion and giving.

“We’re honored to lead this effort and play a role in making the Christmas brighter for the residents of Parkwood,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “This program is a reflection of the deep connection our department has with the community, and it’s an opportunity to give back in a truly meaningful way.”

Susan Boone, administrator of PruittHealth Parkwood Developmental Center, expressed her gratitude for the Mayor’s Motorcade and its impact on the residents.

“The joy and excitement this event brings to our residents is truly heartwarming,” Boone said. “The gifts, the visit from the city team, and especially the fire truck tour make this a day to remember. We are so thankful to the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Fire Department for their continued support and kindness.”

This beloved event is a shining example of the heartwarming generosity that defines Valdosta, ensuring that every Parkwood resident feels the joy of the season.