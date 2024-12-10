//Lowndes 911 launches new citizen engagement service for resident feedback

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County 911 launches a new citizen engagement text messaging service that will allow residents to give feedback.

Residents of Lowndes County will be some of the first in the state to use new software to better connect with the communities they serve. The surveys will be used as part of the agency’s Quality Assurance Program and has the ability to be used to send notifications regarding calls for service during major storm events.

Lowndes County 911 has launched a new citizen satisfaction and feedback solution that uses text messaging to provide feedback after a non-life-threatening interaction with its organization.

“In today’s on-demand society, we understand how important it is to connect with citizens. Much like private companies use tools to send automatic text message notifications, updates and satisfaction surveys to their customers, Lowndes County 911 is now able to do the same,” said Director Tonya Davis. “We expect that this new solution, PowerEngage, will drastically enhance communication and feedback with the citizens we serve.”

Text messages are sent hours or days after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with their call for service. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback or have an opportunity to thank the 911 telecommunicator.

With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service. But citizens will be given the opportunity to take a text message survey and provide feedback even if they did not receive a text message. Click the link to provide feedback, https://secure.cuehit.net/take-survey/public/ef0780a8966225d6b425f6e5cc6d8343079b672c93143d437e41dec38b22d2f5 or QR code to scan to start that conversation. Residents that do not want to participate can simply not respond. As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.

It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.