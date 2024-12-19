//LCFR shares holiday safety tips with citizens

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue shares holiday safety tips to keep the season bright and safe for the community.

As the holiday season gets into full swing with colorful decorations, dazzling lights, and festive gatherings, Lowndes County Fire Rescue reminds residents that careful attention is key to ensuring the season stays merry, bright, and safe. To help residents celebrate safely, the department has created a set of practical advice and guidelines for decorating homes and businesses this season.

“The holidays are a cherished time for families and communities, but they also come with unique fire risks,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “By following a few simple safety tips, we can all celebrate a safe and joyful Christmas season!”

Holiday Safety Tips from Lowndes County Fire Rescue:

Choose Decorations Wisely: Opt for non-flammable or flame-retardant decorations whenever possible. Keep decorations away from heat sources such as fireplaces, candles, and heating vents. Inspect Holiday Lights: Before hanging lights, check for frayed wires, broken sockets, or loose connections. Replace damaged lights and avoid overloading electrical outlets. Use Candles with Caution: If you use candles, place them in sturdy holders and keep them away from flammable materials. Never leave candles unattended, and consider using flameless LED candles as a safer alternative. Water Live Christmas Trees: A dry tree can catch fire quickly. Make sure to water your tree daily and keep it away from heat sources like radiators and fireplaces. Practice Cooking Safety: Cooking is a leading cause of home fires during the holidays. Never leave cooking unattended, and keep flammable items like potholders and towels away from stovetops. Have an Escape Plan: Ensure your family knows how to escape your home in case of fire. Test smoke alarms to make sure they are working properly and replace batteries if needed. Dispose of Wrapping Paper Properly: Avoid burning wrapping paper in the fireplace, as it can ignite quickly and cause a dangerous flash fire.

Let’s make this holiday season a safe and joyful one for all. From our Lowndes County Fire Rescue family to yours, we wish you a happy and fire-safe holiday season!