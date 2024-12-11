//Kicks for Cats assist families in need

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Kicks for Cats teams up with Lowndes County Family Connection to assist families in need with donated items.

Release:

On Saturday, Kicks for Cats and Lowndes County Family Connection will distribute free resources to families in need. Volunteers are invited to help unload supplies at 10:00 AM, with distribution starting at 12:00 PM.

Donated items, including hygiene products, diapers, toiletries, and sanitizers, are provided by the Happy Hour Servicing Center to assist those affected by recent storms. The event will take place in the parking lot near the track at the old Valdosta High School (3101 Barack Obama Boulevard).

For more information, contact Seth Brown at lowndeslccy@gmail.com.