//GBI investigates armed robbery of out-of-state roofing crew

HOMERVILLE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an armed robbery that resulting in the injury of three men with a roofing company.

Release:

At the request of the Homerville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an armed robbery.

Preliminary information indicates that on Monday, December 23, 2024, a shooting occurred at a home on Robinson Street in Homerville, Clinch County, Georgia. One man was shot during an armed robbery. He was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida for treatment. Two other men were also assaulted during the robbery. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. All three men were part of an out-of-state roofing crew working on storm-damaged homes in the area.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homerville Police Department at (912) 487-5306 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.