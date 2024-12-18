//GBI arrests Cairo woman for multi-million dollar theft

Share with friends

CAIRO – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested an office manager of a law firm for a multi-million dollar theft.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged Melissa Mirick, age 50, of Cairo, GA, with 8 felony counts of Forgery in the third degree and 1 felony count of Theft by Taking. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance on August 8, 2024, after receiving a report that funds held by South Georgia Law Associates, LLC in Thomasville, Georgia had been misappropriated.

Agents and investigators determined Mirick was employed as the law firm’s office manager and had full access and control of their financial accounts. The investigation indicates that for several years Mirick moved funds between the law firm and GFA Design/Build Contractors, LLC., a Cairo, Georgia company owned by Mirick and her husband. It is estimated that the final amount of the theft will be several million dollars.

Mirick was arrested and booked into the Thomas County Jail on December 9, 2024.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.