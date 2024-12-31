//Fatal traffic accident on Madison Highway

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 56-year-old male is pronounced deceased at the scene of a Madison Highway traffic accident.

Release:

On December 27, 2024, at approximately 10 pm, numerous police, fire fighters, deputies, and EMS personnel, responded to the 1900 block of Madison Highway for a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old male lying in the roadway. The male had obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers attempted to render aid until emergency medical services arrived at the accident. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle driver stated that while traveling on Madison Highway, he saw the pedestrian in the roadway. He attempted to swerve to avoid striking the male, but he could not do so in time.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this accident.

“This is a tragic accident, and our thoughts go out to everyone it has affected.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.