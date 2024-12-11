//Downtown Valdosta Main Street announces Christmas Coloring Contest

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta Main Street announces the winners of the Christmas Coloring Contest celebrating creative young minds.

Downtown Valdosta Main Street is thrilled to announce the winners of its Christmas Coloring Contest, which was organized in collaboration with the 1st-grade classes of Valdosta City Schools. This festive contest celebrated the creative young minds of our community while showcasing the theme of this year’s Christmas Parade: “Christmas in Georgia.”

With many exceptional entries, the Main Street staff faced the delightful challenge of selecting only two winners. Ultimately, two talented students stood out for their creativity and artistic flair:

Winner Adelynn Brown with Valdosta Mayor and family. Runnerup Daliss Marshall with Valdosta Mayor and family.

Adelynn Brown from W.G. Nunn Elementary impressed the judges with her creative use of gemstones to decorate her beautifully colored Christmas stocking. Runner-up: Daliss Marshall from Pinevale Elementary showcased a coloring sheet that impressed with its precise coloring within the lines and a beautiful, vibrant use of color, perfectly capturing the holiday spirit.

On Friday, December 6th, the winners were honored at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Unity Park Amphitheater, where they received awards for their outstanding creativity. They also had the unique opportunity to take photos with Mayor Matheson and Santa Claus.

To commemorate their achievement, the winning color sheets have been framed and are proudly displayed at City Hall. Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by and enjoy the artwork, which will remain on display until New Year’s.

Kym Hughes, the Main Street Manager, expressed her admiration for the young artists, stating, “Adelynn and Daliss’s artwork beautifully highlights their creativity and skill. These pieces are a testament to the incredible talent in our community and truly capture the magic of Christmas in Georgia. We are so proud of all the participants who contributed to the success of this contest.”

Downtown Valdosta Main Street thanks all the students, teachers, and families who contributed to this year’s Christmas Color Contest, making it a festive and memorable event.

For more information about Downtown Valdosta events, visit www.valdostamainstreet.com

Main Street Contact

Kym Hughes

Main Street Manager

City of Valdosta

Phone: (229) 259-3577

Email: khughes@valdostacity.com

Stay connected with Downtown Valdosta Main Street on social media for updates on upcoming events and activities.