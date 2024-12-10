//City of Valdosta’s photo contest gives community chance to enter festive photos

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is giving the community to enter in the 17th Annual People’s Choice Photo Contest with festive photos.

The City of Valdosta announces a new “Downtown Main Events” category in the 17th Annual People’s Choice Photo Contest. The community will have the chance to showcase the beauty and joy of the downtown area by snapping photos at upcoming festive events.

The following events listed is a chance to capture unforgettable moments:

Fa La La Ladies Night – Thursday, December 12th, 5-9 PM – Downtown Valdosta

Movie Night in the Park: How the Grinch Stole Christmas – Saturday, December 14th, 6 PM – Unity Park

Grab your camera or phone and capture the twinkling lights, festive fun, joyful smiles at these magical events! Your photo could win in the new Downtown Valdosta Main Street Events category!

Stay tuned for details on how to enter. Don’t miss your chance to turn your holiday memories into a winning shot! Turner Center for the Arts