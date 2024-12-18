//City of Valdosta notifies drivers of upcoming water main repair

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta releases a traffic notice to drivers that a water main repair is scheduled for December 19th.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Central Lines Division will begin repairing an 8-inch broken water main on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 8 a.m. at 100 E Brookwood Dr. Weather permitting, the repair is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

The work will affect traffic flow in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution and plan for the following changes:

Southbound traffic on North Patterson Street will be diverted into the left lane. Arrow boards and traffic signs will be on-site to assist drivers.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow extra time for travel. The City of Valdosta appreciates the public’s patience as crews work to complete this necessary repair.

For additional updates, visit valdostacity.com or follow the City of Valdosta on social media.