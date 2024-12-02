//City of Valdosta hurricane debris removal efforts continue

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is collecting hurricane debris like household junk items, furniture, and appliances from the right-of-way.

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department is actively collecting household junk items, such as fences, furniture, and appliances, from the right-of-way. Since October 28, over 450 tons of such materials have been collected. Public Works crews are conducting two rounds of pickups during their Monday through Friday routes.

Public Works will re-evaluate the remaining piles of junk and determine when the collection of small debris piles will begin.

AshBritt, the city’s current contractor, will continue to handle yard debris removal. Residents are encouraged to place their junk items on the right-of-way for collection. Please ensure that junk items are separated from yard debris to facilitate efficient pickup.

Public Works Director Larry Ogden emphasized, “We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents during this cleanup effort. Separating junk from yard debris is crucial for ensuring a smooth and efficient collection process, and it helps us better serve the community as we work together to restore and maintain our city.”

For more information or assistance, please contact the Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-259-3588.