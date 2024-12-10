//City of Valdosta addresses water main break on Gornto Rd

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is addressing residents and businesses about the significant water main break near the YMCA on Gornto Road.

The City of Valdosta is responding to a significant 12-inch water main break near the YMCA on Gornto Road. As a result, residents and businesses in the affected area may experience low water pressure or a temporary loss of water service.

City crews are actively working to resolve the issue as quickly and efficiently as possible. Repairs are underway, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

“We understand the inconvenience this water main break is causing our community,” said Jason Barnes, Utilities Director for the City of Valdosta. “Our dedicated teams are working diligently around the clock to repair the main and restore normal water service. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this time.”

Currently, there are no boil water advisories in effect. The City will notify residents immediately if water quality concerns arise that require such measures.

Residents are encouraged to take the following steps while the repair is in progress:

Conserve Water: Limit water usage to essential activities to maintain pressure across the system. Prepare for Possible Disruptions: Store water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene needs in case of temporary service interruptions. Monitor Updates: Stay informed through the City’s website and social media channels for real-time updates.

The City of Valdosta understands the inconvenience caused by this situation and appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during this time. Rest assured, the safety and reliability of the water system remain our top priority.

For additional information, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592 or visit www.valdostacity.com.