//City of Valdosta addresses concerns regarding recent utility bills

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta releases information to provide transparency and address customer’s concerns regarding recent utility bills

Release:

The City of Valdosta is committed to providing transparency and addressing concerns regarding recent utility bills. We recognize the challenges many residents are experiencing and want to offer clarity on the situation.

“We understand the concerns our residents have regarding the recent utility bills. We are committed to returning to our regular billing schedule by January and are here to support our community through this transition,” stated City Manager Richard Hardy.

Why Are Utility Bills Higher This Month?

Following Hurricane Helene on September 26, the City’s meter reading schedule was disrupted, resulting in delays. Consequently, billing cycles were extended, and some bills reflect more days of usage than usual. Please note: this change does not indicate higher rates or increased daily consumption.

What Billing Cycles Are Affected?

Many residents are receiving bills covering a six-week cycle rather than the standard four weeks. To normalize operations, some residents may receive shorter billing cycles as the City works to return to the regular monthly schedule. We anticipate a full return to our standard billing timeline by January.

How Can Residents Verify Their Usage?

Utility bills include a daily usage breakdown to help residents compare water consumption during this extended period with prior billing cycles. This allows you to confirm that daily rates remain unchanged. For assistance in locating or interpreting this information, please contact the Billing Department.

What If I Can’t Afford My Bill?

The City understands the financial impact of this unexpected change. If you’re unable to pay the full amount, we encourage you to reach out for support.

How to Get Help:

Contact Us: Call the City of Valdosta Billing Department at 229-259-3556 for assistance or additional resources.

The City of Valdosta appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents as we work diligently to address these challenges and return to normal operations.