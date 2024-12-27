//Children’s Imagination Station breaks ground on Turner Center campus “PIC”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station breaks ground on the Turner Center campus.

After more than two years of planning and fundraising, the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station breaks ground at 512 N. Ashley Street, on the campus of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. The projected grand opening of this regional-serving educational resource is scheduled for early December 2025.

Founding Donor Dan Coleman and Kellerman Superintendent David Tillman observe the demo progress of the former bank’s drive through lanes.

Located a few blocks from Valdosta Main Street, Valdosta State University, professional businesses, neighborhoods, and other community assets, the Imagination Station is strategically positioned in the City Center Arts District (CCAD) and the Valdosta Historic District. The 10,000 sq. ft. facility will house engaging STEAM-based exhibits that focus on workforce skills needed for careers in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The widely serving facility includes countless other experiences and programming for youth and their families that will positively impact the career decisions, retainability, and sustainability of the younger generations in South Georgia.

The inside of 512 N. Ashley gets prepped for a new purpose.

“The exhibits, programming, and experiences within the Imagination Station reflect Georgia Governor Kemp’s recent announcement of Georgia’s High Demand Career List approved by the State Workforce Development Board,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “This is exciting news, as it aligns Georgia’s mission in meeting current and future workforce needs with the mission of the Imagination Station, which is to be an educational laboratory of possibilities.”

The Imagination Station Committee has worked closely for years with its designers and fabricators, Gyroscope and Kubik Maltbie, to plan every detail within the educational facility. In 2023, Studio 8 Design was selected as the project architect; and in 2024, Kellerman Construction was selected as the project’s general contractor.

“We are proud to work with the best professionals to design every detail within this educational facility,” said Imagination Station Committee Chair Courtney Gooding. With two young children of her own, Gooding has included them in “testing out” some of the activities being considered for the project. “The Committee has made tremendous progress, and we are grateful for the support of our community, our local government, and all our partners in making these plans a reality. The collective positive impact of this project will be seen for generations to come.”

The Imagination Station is named after lifelong educator Meta Shaw Coleman, an early childhood educator who founded and operated a nursery school in Valdosta. The purchase of the Imagination Station property was made possible by the generous donation from Dan and Carolyn Coleman, in memory of Dan’s mother, Meta. Meta helped launch Valdosta’s Head Start Program and later taught at various Valdosta City Elementary Schools, Valwood School, and Wiregrass Technical College. She is remembered for her service to many local organizations to advance the quality of education and life in our community.

Imagination Station Fundraising Chair Evelyn Langdale has raised more than $5.5 million towards the nearly $8 million project, thanks to the support of South Georgia, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

“This innovative groundbreaking project creates a new destination that is unique to the southeast and will enhance tourism, industry recruitment, and economic development, while allowing youth to develop passions for jobs in South Georgia and learn skills needed to fill shortages in the workforce,” said Langdale. “We have this unique opportunity right now to make a commitment to providing the resources and preparing our youth for a successful tomorrow. Our youth deserve it.”

Interested individuals and organizations may pledge their support and choose to have their family or company names permanently displayed within the Imagination Station.

To make an investment in Georgia’s youth through an Imagination Station pledge or donation, contact Evelyn Langdale at 229-560-1083 or evelynlangdale@me.com.

Members of the Imagination Station Committee are Chair Courtney Gooding, Leslie Beal, Jane Burgsteiner, Tina Folsom, Tangela Kimber, Evelyn Langdale, Sementha Mathews, Lisa Posas, Sally Turner Querin, and Nancy Warren.

To access project designs, building progress, videos, and other information, call Dr. Mathews at 229-247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.