//Brooks Co man arrested in double homicide investigation

QUITMAN – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Brooks County man in a double homicide investigation.

The GBI has arrested and charged Wilbert Mobley, Jr., age 44, of Quitman, GA, with 2 counts of Malice Murder, 2 counts of Felony Murder, 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, and 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime in connection to the deaths of Tamiko Mobley, age 48, of Quitman, GA, and Tiaja Mobley, age 25, of Quitman, GA.

On Friday, November 29, 2024, at about 9:40 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a double homicide that took place on Shiver Lane in Quitman, GA. Deputies initially responded and found two women, a mother and daughter later identified as Tamiko and Tiaja Mobley, had been shot inside the home. Tamiko Mobley did not live at the home but was staying with her daughter after an argument with her husband, Wilbert Mobley, Jr., the night before. Investigators found a man who had also been shot at and hit by debris during the incident. He sustained non-fatal injuries.

Both victims will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where autopsies will be performed.

Quitman Police Department Officers who were assisting Brooks County deputies in responding to the 911 call arrested Wilbert Mobley, Jr. outside the home.

Mobley was booked into the Brooks County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.