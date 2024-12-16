//Barack Obama Blvd temporarily closes for repairs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the temporary closure of Barack Obama Blvd for Stormwater Division repairs.

The City of Valdosta’s Stormwater Division will temporarily close Barack Obama Blvd to regrade roadside ditches, enhancing stormwater management in the area.

Road Closure Details:

– Dates: December 16 – December 18, 2024

– Times: 1:00 AM – 6:00 AM daily

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternative routes and exercise caution near the work zone. The City appreciates the public’s patience as we work to improve our community’s infrastructure.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at 229.259.3530.