//Young GameChangers conclude program in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Young GameChangers conclude program with final presentations in Valdosta at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Release:

The GeorgiaForward Young GameChangers Program held its final presentations on Wednesday, Nov.6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rainwater Conference Center. This marked the culmination of months of dedicated effort by participants committed to enhancing Valdosta’s growth and community impact.

The Young GameChangers program, facilitated by the Georgia Municipal Association in partnership with GeorgiaForward, gathered 45 of Georgia’s brightest young professionals to address key challenges in Valdosta. Known for generating innovative solutions, the program’s participants developed actionable proposals with timelines, funding sources, and partner support to help ensure successful implementation.

The event began with a welcome from Georgia Municipal Association CEO and Executive Director Larry Hanson, who introduced remarks by Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Richard Hardy. Together, they emphasized the impact of the Young GameChangers program in shaping the city’s future.

“The Young GameChangers have introduced fresh perspectives and visionary ideas to Valdosta,” Matheson said. “Their efforts highlight our city’s potential and show the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders. Through collaboration, each of these ideas can become a reality.”

Following the opening remarks, Young GameChangers alumna Kat Cannella introduced presentations by this year’s four teams: Team Green, Blended Lines, Team V.I.B.E., and Valdosta Visionaries. Each team delivered “big idea” recommendations to address the City of Valdosta’s most pressing challenges and promote sustainable development. These recommendations include clear timelines, potential funding sources, and partner organizations to help ensure their successful implementation.

Sadie Krawczyk, managing director of GeorgiaForward, added, “Each team has shown an exceptional commitment to understanding Valdosta and bringing forward thoughtful, impactful recommendations. This work is a testament to the Young GameChangers’ dedication to making a positive difference.”

GeorgiaForward’s Young GameChangers program continues to inspire emerging leaders across Georgia, empowering them to drive innovation in communities statewide. This year’s program demonstrates the potential to support meaningful change in Georgia’s cities.

For more information on the GeorgiaForward Young GameChangers program and its commitment to community and leadership development, visit www.georgiaforward.org.