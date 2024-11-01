//Winnersville game info from LHS

Share with friends

LOWNDES – LHS provides information for the Winnersville game at Martin Stadium.

Release:

Tonight Nov 1, our Vikings play their final regular season game when they host Valdosta High in a region 1-6A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

The game is a sell-out with no additional tickets available. Fans can tune into our radio station broadcast with the Viking Voice on Kix 99.5. The game will also be streamed – visit www.lowndesfootball.com/livestream for details.

There will be a limited number of GHSA seats available on the visitor side of the stadium. No GHSA passes will be accepted on the home side of the stadium. Once the GHSA area in Section P fills, there will be no additional passes accepted.

We also want to remind our fans that all our seating areas are reserve seat areas. Everyone entering will need to sit in the seat specified on their ticket. There are no student sections for elementary and middle school students. All middle and elementary students entering the stadium will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. These students will need to sit with a parent or guardian.

The gate to the TD Club reserve parking area will open at 6:00 pm.

If you plan on arriving early and tailgating please note the following restrictions –

Ø The gates to Lowndes High campus will remain locked until 3:30 PM. No tailgaters can enter campus and no tailgating setup can begin before 3:30 PM. All of tailgate alley along the interstate has been reserved. Other tailgate areas on campus are available on a first arrival – first tailgate availability after 3:30 PM. No vehicle is permitted to ‘jump’ a curb. Each vehicle should take one parking space only on the asphalt. You cannot park in one asphalt space and set up your tailgate in the next. Please be considerate – take only one parking spot. Tailgating is only allowed behind your vehicle on the grass area. No tailgating in the asphalt drives.

Ø The area outside Lowndes High campus next to the Board of Education Technology Building is open to tailgaters at 8:30 AM. This area is also available on a first arrival – first tailgate availability. No tailgaters should attempt to mark their spot or setup prior to 8:30 AM Friday morning and no tailgating in the paved drive to the reserved parking lot.

Ø The drive going to the back of the new band/soccer/track complex will be locked and there will be no vehicle or pedestrian traffic allowed behind the soccer complex or on the soccer/9th grade field.

Ø There is no tailgating in the Touchdown Club reserved lot – all spaces are needed for parking.

Lowndes athletics also has a clear bag policy that all fans must adhere to. There will be additional security Friday night to assist with the enforcement of the clear bag policy.

Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, each person may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels, and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.

All bags and items are subject to inspection.