//Winnersville Classic game to be live streamed

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Winnersville Classic game will be streamed live for fans to see the Lowndes Vikings take on the Valdosta Wildcats.

Release:

It is the policy of Lowndes County Athletics to live stream regular season home events that are sell outs. It is now apparent the Lowndes vs Valdosta game on November 1, 2024 will be a sellout and this game will be streamed live. The streaming is made possible by Dr. Matt North and the LHS Technology Student Association (TSA). Please use the following link for accessing the streaming of the game.

The cost of the live stream will be $29.00. Viewers will want to visit the site before kickoff, register and follow the easy instructions required to order the game. The link is live now and fans can purchase it at any time. The stream will go live at ~7:30 pm.