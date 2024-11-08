//Winnersville Charity Challenge raises $1.3K for Second Harvest

Share with friends

Photo: Osteen Automotive Employees, Janna Luke from Second Harvest of South GA and Jennifer Johnson of Black Crow Media

VALDOSTA – The O’steen Automotive Group Winnersville Charity Challenge funds will provide over 11K meals for Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Black Crow Media in partnership with the title sponsor Osteen Automotive Group recently held the Winnersville Charity Challenge 2024 to benefit Second Harvest of South Georgia. Held at both Valdosta Chick-fil-A locations, the fundraiser was a huge success, setting an 8 year record high. High school football fans were encouraged to donate in the name of their favorite team, the Wildcats or the Vikings, to see which team’s fans could raise the most for charity on Winnersville Friday. The Wildcat fans won the competition, and the event raised a total of $1326.70 which will provide 11,635 meals for those in need.