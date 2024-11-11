//Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright returns

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures announces the annual holiday event Christmas Wild and Bright returns with new attractions adding to the celebration.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga, announced its annual holiday event is making a return adding new attractions to the largest Christmas celebration in the region.

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright begins Nov. 23 and features three new light-up attractions, new entertainment and new experiences throughout every area of the park, illuminated by more than two million lights.

“Guests can step into the enchanting Twinkling Timbers, where thousands of lights hang from 40 feet in the air, creating a breathtaking canopy of illumination,” said Madison Tucker, public relations specialist. “They can wander through Glimmer Grove, a unique light display that transforms the frosty ground into a vibrant wonderland of brilliant colors, and discover our magical Woodland Outpost, where Santa’s favorite woodland creatures come to life in dazzling displays of light.”

In addition to this expansion, guests can also expect to see returning favorites such as The Carol of The Animals Lake Show, Wonder Walk and Candy Cane Express.

The Carol of the Animals Lake Show is the event’s largest attraction, featuring an animated musical light show on seven towering Christmas trees floating in the center of the lake. Wonder Walk transforms the Alapaha Trail into an immersive experience, where thousands of light strands and sweeping laser lights bring the forest to life. The Candy Cane Express returns, offering a festive train ride with holiday characters and illuminated displays.

“Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright will be our biggest holiday celebration yet,” said Tucker. “If you missed out last year, you won’t want to make that mistake again this year. It’s going to be big, bright and unforgettable.”

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright runs on select days from November 23 through December 31. Tickets and Season Passes are available at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year, and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures has been named the #1 Theme Park in Georgia by Trip Advisor, is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, named the Fourth Most Affordable Theme Park in the U.S. by Home2Go, listed as one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.