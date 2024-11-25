//WGTC honors Radiologic Technology students with Award Ceremony

Share with friends

Photo: back row left to right: Takaylin Preaster, Eli Pafford, Jordan Green, Elizabeth Cuneio, Tim Daugherty, Conner Hedgecock, and Chad Stacey-Rodman. Front row left to right: Makayla McGhee, Elise Carter, Yesenia Ciprian, Ashlyn Faucett, Mckenzie Browning, Jayla Stokes, Madison Dearman, Annslee Cribb, Dalila Medina, Joshua Willis and Gina Blalock

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College honors Radiologic Technology students with an award recognition ceremony.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass Radiology Program Director and Assistant Dean of Health Sciences Jennifer Ray welcomed students, family members, college administrators, and clinical supporters.

Ray shared, “The class of 2024 has experienced 3 hurricanes, a marriage, a couple of engagements, and sadness with a loss, but through it all, they have attended over 1,100 clinical hours, and traveled to 10 clinical sites! We are very proud of them and know they will be a great success as future Radiologists.”

The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates of Valdosta, were awarded to three seniors to defray the cost of the registry fee. The Robert B. Quattlebaum Award recipients were Jordan Green, Dalila Medina, and Yesenia Ciprian. Junior Radiologic Technology Student Anna Feagle received a $250 scholarship.

The Franklin Eldridge Scholastic Award for top grade point average was awarded to Eli Pafford. This award is sponsored by South Georgia Radiology Consultants. Pafford has already accepted a full-time position at SGMC Health Main.

Outstanding Students Awards were voted on by employees of each clinical setting and were awarded to the best clinical student during the program. Students who received this award were Eli Pafford and Yesenia Ciprian, SGMC Health Main; Tim Daugherty, SGMC Health – Lanier Campus; McKenzie Browning and Jordan Green, SGMC Health- Imaging Center; Joshua Willis, Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald; Tim Daugherty, Hughston Sports Clinic in Valdosta; Dalila Medina, Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas; Elise Carter and Conner Hedgecock, Smith Northview Campus in Valdosta; Yesenia Ciprian, Valdosta Orthopedic Associates; Eli Pafford, SGMC Health – Berrien Campus; and Conner Hedgecock, Southwell-Adel Primary.

The Radiologic Technology Class of 2024 includes Gina Blalock from Leesburg, McKenzie Browning from Naylor, Elise Carter from Valdosta, Yesenia Ciprian from Valdosta, Annslee Cribb from Nashville, Lizzy Cuneio from Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tim Daugherty from Valdosta; Madison Dearman from Valdosta; Ashlyn Faucett from Moultrie, Jordan Green from Valdosta, Conner Hedgecock from Valdosta, MaKayla McGhee from Lake Park, Dalia Medina from Douglas, Eli Pafford from Statenville, TaKaylin Preaster from Valdosta, Chad Stacey-Rodman from Valdosta, Jayla Stokes from Camden, and Joshua Willis from Valdosta. The Radiologic Technology Program partners with area medical and clinical facilities to prepare graduates for a career as a Radiologic Technologist. At this time 14 students have already accepted job offers while others are waiting to hear back from their job interviews or return to college to further their education.

Instructors in the Radiologic Technology program are Jennifer Ray, Director of Radiology Technology and Assistant Dean of Health Sciences; Terri Trowell, Radiology Clinical Coordinator; Erin Whitesell Radiology Clinical Instructor, Glenda Braswell, Adjunct Clinical Instructor, and Jodie Vickers, Adjunct Clinical Instructor. The program is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) and accepts new students each Fall Semester on the Valdosta Campus.

Those interested in this program can begin taking core classes Spring Semester. Classes will begin on January 8, 2024. Anyone interested in taking classes online or learning more about the programs offered is encouraged to visit www.wiregrass.edu.