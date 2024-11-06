//VSU to host Pops in the Park to benefit music scholarships

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s Music Scholarship Alliance will host the Pops in the Park concert to benefit VSU music scholarships.

Release:

Valdosta State University’s Music Scholarship Alliance hosts Pops in the Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. General admission tickets are $20 for adults; $15 for students, senior citizens, and military personnel; and free for children ages 12 and under.

Pops in the Park features entertaining performances by VSU’s talented Department of Music students and faculty.

Proceeds support scholarships for music majors, an effort to help ensure a diverse range of students are able to pursue their dreams and unlock their full potential.

Pops in the Park attendees are welcome to bring their outdoor folding chairs, picnic dinners, and blankets and enjoy an evening of musical performances at the Fine Arts Building Amphitheatre. Tables for up to eight may be reserved for $150. Sponsorships are also available.

Tickets may be purchased at https://community.valdostastate.org/pops_in_the_park or at the event.

Call the College of the Arts Outreach Office at (229) 333-2150 for more information.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/