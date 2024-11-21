//VPD arrests Quitman man for kidnapping, home invasion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Quitman man on kidnapping and home invasion charges after a brief standoff.

Release:

Arrested: Malique Rashad Stephens, African American male, 25 years of age, Quitman resident

On November 14, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m., E911 received a call from a citizen advising that someone was at his door telling him to call the police. The citizen reported that the male had blood on his shirt and told him that a male had come into his apartment with a gun. When officers arrived, the male victim told them that a male, later identified as Malique Rashad Stephens, 25 years of age, forced entry into his apartment while brandishing a handgun. He stated that he and Stephens got into a physical altercation, and while they were fighting, his girlfriend, Stephens’ ex-girlfriend, ran out of the apartment. Stephens chased her down in the parking lot and grabbed the victim by her hair. He stated that Stephens took the female into the residence at gunpoint. The victim reported that Stephens and the female victim were still inside the apartment.

Officers began to give verbal commands for Stephens to come out. Stephens attempted to flee by jumping off the back balcony, but officers who had surrounded the back of the apartment were able to keep him from jumping. Other officers entered the apartment and took Stephens into custody. Officers located a firearm inside the apartment.

While speaking with officers, both victims had superficial injuries. Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene. After investigation, Stephens was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with home invasion 1stdegree (felony), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony), 2 counts of terroristic threats (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), cruelty to children 3rd degree, and kidnapping (felony).

“We are so thankful that this victim was able to get to the neighbor, who called E911. The great teamwork between the E911 dispatchers and our officers enabled officers to get to the scene quickly, resulting in our officers quickly engaging the offender to take him into custody. The response from everyone possibly kept this female victim from further injury.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.