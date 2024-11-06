//VPD arrests 15-year-old juvenile in homicide investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 15-year-old juvenile has been arrested by the Valdosta Police Department in connection to a homicide investigation.

Release:

Arrested: Male Juvenile 15, years of age, African American male, Valdosta resident

Victim: Amarius Dakwon Shivers, 20 years of age, African American male, Valdosta resident

On November 4, 2024, at approximately 5:00 pm., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot inside a residence located in the 500 block of Brookdale Circle. Valdosta Police Officers arrived at the residence and found Amarius Dakwon Shivers, 20 years of age, inside the house with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officers immediately attempted to provide first aid to Shivers until members of the Valdosta Fire Department, along with Emergency Medical Services from South Georgia Medical Center arrived to provide medical assistance. Shivers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to investigate the incident. While detectives were attempting to interview numerous people who were observed exiting the house as officers arrived, a concerned mother called E911. She reported that her 15-year-old son was at her home and that he was possibly the shooter in this incident.

Officers responded to her residence and took custody of the 15-year-old.

Through investigation, detectives determined that numerous teenagers were inside the residence when the 15-year-old was allegedly playing with a gun. The gun discharged and struck the victim, resulting in his death.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody, and he has been charged with felony murder (felony), aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), and possession of a firearm by a minor (misdemeanor).

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, and further charges are pending.

“Our prayers go out to everyone involved in the incident. As one mother was grieving the loss of her son, the mother of the 15-year-old contacted E911 to cooperate with law enforcement. This is a tragic incident affecting two families, which would not have occurred, if juveniles were not playing with a gun.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.