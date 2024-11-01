//VMS to hold Flag Dedication Ceremony honoring military families

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School will host a Flag Dedication Ceremony to honor military families for their service and sacrifice.

Release:

We are excited to announce a special event at Valdosta Middle School! On November 8th at 9:00 AM, we will host a Flag Dedication Ceremony to honor our military families and recognize their incredible service and sacrifice.

This memorable occasion will feature the dedication of two U.S. flags that have flown over the Georgia State Capitol and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. These flags will serve as a symbol of our appreciation for the commitment and bravery of our military families.

We are honored to have distinguished guests in attendance from the Office of Governor Brian Kemp, Office of U.S. Congressman Austin Scott, Office of Georgia Schools’ Superintendent Richard Woods, Valdosta City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart, Valdosta City School Board Members, Local State Legislators, Valdosta City Council members, Lowndes County Commissioners and Moody Air Force Base.

Event Details:

Date: November 8th, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Valdosta Middle School

We warmly invite the entire community, especially our military families, to join us for this patriotic celebration. Let’s come together to show our gratitude and support for those who have served and are currently serving our country.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Valdosta Middle School Military Families Committee