//VLPRA Youth Basketball League registration closed, wait list available

VALDOSTA – VLPRA’s Youth Basketball League registration is now closed but a wait list is available for parents.

Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Basketball League registration is now closed as we have reached 900 participants. Parents can still add their children to the wait list. Once we are able to form teams, we will pull as many children as we can from the wait list into the league. Please be sure to put down a valid email and phone number when adding to the wait list as we will contact you directly to register if there is room.

The league is open to all Kindergartners through 12th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are divided by school, grade, and gender. For instance, each school may have a boys team and a girls team for each grade. Those teams will wear uniforms with their school name and in the appropriate theme: Wildcat, Viking, Valiant, etc. Each city and county school are represented, as well as Scintilla Charter Academy, Valwood, Georgia Christian, and others.

Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office at 1901 North Barack Obama Boulevard in Valdosta.

The season runs December through March. Each basketball player’s jersey and shorts are included in the $85 registration fee, which also includes games, practices, and post-season. Practices and games are at VLPRA gyms and select schools in the area.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Every coach must pass a background check to receive a roster, so the VLPRA asks that potential coaches fill out a volunteer form as soon as possible at vlpra.com.

Who: K-12th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County

When: Registration Deadline is Midnight November 7th or when the league hits 900 participants

Where: Register at www.vlpra.com

How much: $85 (includes uniform)

Click Here to Be Added to the Waitlist